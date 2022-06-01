Oman’s Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) has signed a cooperation protocol with the Secretariat General of the Tender Board to study and analyse the Bill of Quantities for a number of government tenders.

In its first stage, the programme provides for the establishment a link with locally made products and eventually develop a database of products and services of companies and production units (factories) based in industrial cities, after checking their adherence to quality standards, reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

The linking task will be undertaken by Madayn through its Industrial Innovation Academy.

The cooperation protocol was signed by Badr Salim Al Maamari, Secretary-General of the Tender Board, and Hilal Hamad Al Hasni, CEO of Madayn.

