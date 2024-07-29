Arab Finance: The wiring systems manufacturer LEONI Egypt is planning to set up a factory for manufacturing cable harnesses in the Robbiki industrial city, according to a statement by the Ministry of Transport and Industry.

This came during a meeting between the Minister of Transport and Industry Kamel El Wazir and representatives of the company.

Set to be established on an 11,000-meter area, the project aims to meet the local market demand and export abroad, El Wazir noted.

For their part, representatives of LEONI Egypt expressed their firm’s intention to boost its investments in the Egyptian market as a key market in the Middle East and Africa.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).