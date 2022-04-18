The US army in Kuwait has awarded a marine works contract to a local company with a value of around $24.19 million, the firm said on Monday.

The project involves “marine construction and repair works” and it was won by the Kuwaiti-based Gulf Construction, Marine Works and General Contracting Co.

“We would like to inform you that we have received a letter from the US Army Administration awarding this contract to our affiliated company,” the Heavy Engineering Industries and Ship-building Company said in a statement published on Kuwait Bourse.

The company did not provide details of the project or say how many firms had bidden for the contract. Earlier, HEISCO had said in a bourse statement that its consortium with Mitsubishi Power, a part of Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), is the lowest bidder for a tender by the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy to modernise the 2,400 megawatt Sabiya oil-fired power plant.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)