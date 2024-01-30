Kuwait will commission its largest industrial zone in May and it is expected to include more than 1,000 factories, a newspaper said on Tuesday.

The infrastructure of Al-Shadadiya industrial zone south of the capital Kuwait City was scheduled to be completed in January but it was delayed due to power supply problems, the Arabic language daily Al-Qabas said.

The zone, with an area of around 5.8 million square metres, will comprise 1,096 industrial units covering chemical, foodstuffs and other industries, the paper said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

