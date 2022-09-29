OPEC producer Kuwait is planning to build its first plant to produce dry fuel – Refuse-Derived Fuel or RDF- from solid waste to feed its main cement production company, a newspaper said on Thursday.

The Kuwait Municipality has approved the project to convert waste into dry fuel to feed kilns at the Kuwait Cement Company (KCC), the Arabic language daily Alqabas said. It quoted “informed sources” as saying the Municipality would soon sign a contract with KCC for investment in the project to provide fuel to the firm and other local industries.

The plant, with an area of around 250,000 square metres, will mainly process “non-biodegradable waste” such as plastics and will be constructed within a maximum period of 18 months after signing the contract.

KCC will “invest and manage” the project for at least 20 years and it will also produce biogas, biofuel, fertilizers and other associated products, the report said. “The Municipality has already appointed a consultant for the refuse derived fuel project, which could be built near the waste site at Mina Abdullah,” it added without mentioning project costs.

