AMMAN — The Board of Commissioners of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) on Thursday approved amendments to land use in the southern industrial zone in order to support green hydrogen projects.

The decision aligns with the authority’s vision and the 2040 urban master plan to promote investment and provide facilities for large-scale industrial ventures, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The board also approved regulatory provisions for establishing a fuel station in the southern coastal area, presenting it as an investment opportunity to enhance logistical services for residents and visitors.

The board also endorsed marine maintenance services in the northern Hirafiya area, ensuring efficient maintenance operations for boats and marine equipment while maintaining public safety standards.

ASEZA granted investment incentives for the temporary entry of machinery and vehicles to attract investors, contributing to Aqaba's global competitiveness.

The board approved adjustments to construction provisions, increasing the floor area of an ongoing hotel project to stimulate local investment, boost tourism and expand hotel capacity in the region.

In the commercial sector, the board replaced the financial guarantee for regulatory violations with a judicial guarantee, allowing businesses to rectify violations within a year, thereby streamlining licensing procedures.

To support the tourism sector, the board introduced incentives for diving centres and villages, including fee exemptions and postponements of regulatory amendments and licence payments for 2025, aiming to stimulate tourism activity in Aqaba’s diving sector.

The ASEZA also agreed to support the Jordan International Rally, the Jordan International Desert Rally "Baja", and the Middle East Hill Climbing Championship in order to promote Aqaba as an international hub for sports tourism.

In sustainable growth, the authority adopted a plan to reorganise areas within the Aqaba Marine Reserve, reflecting these changes on maps defining the reserve's boundaries.

For leadership, innovation, and community development, the ASEZA board approved the operational plan of the Aqaba Transport Company in order to expand public transport lines, improve public services and enhance the quality of life in the coastal city.

The ASEZA will also support the Aqaba Sports Festival in order to empower youth and stimulate local sports tourism, in addition to approving a new initiative in order to create safe paths and roads for families and children near the urban village area.

