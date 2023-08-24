Jordan has completed a one-year project to construct its first industry city to be run by natural gas, a Jordanian official was quoted on Thursday as saying.

Al-Quwayrah Industrial City is located in Aqaba in South Jordan and will be officially commissioned within a few months, said Mamoun Al-Qasoos, CEO of the Aqaba International Industrial City.

Speaking at a seminar in Aqaba on Wednesday, Qasoos said the new industrial zone, with an area of around 3 sq km, has been fully completed and several companies have already set up facilities.

“Al-Quwayrah Industrial City will be commissioned within the next few months…it is Jordan’s first industrial zone to be supplied by gas for industrial purposes,” he said in his comments, published by the Arabic language daily Addustour.

Qasoos said key challenges facing industries in Aqaba, Jordan’s only coastal city, include a steady increase in energy costs, adding that there is a need to rely more on gas and to boost energy efficiency.

Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

