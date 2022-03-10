Jordan is planning to enforce a new law to boost investment by the local and foreign private sector in mining and other projects, the country’s Investment Minister was reported on Thursday as saying.

Khairy Amr said the new law would include a “smart investment map” and would be enforced in the second quarter of 2022.

He told the official Jordanian news agency “Petra” that the new legislation is designed to attract technology and industries to spur the domestic economy, adding that the law had been prepared in collaboration with the private sector.

“The new investment law is intended to facilitate investment in various sectors but emphasis will be on information technology, industry and mining,” Amr said.

He said a smart investment map being devised by the Ministry would electronically provide investors and businessmen with all “necessary information on available projects and investment opportunities” in Jordan.

“We hope that this law will contribute to stimulating the economy by facilitating investment in key sectors,” he added.

