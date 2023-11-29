Jordan has signed a new agreement with a local company for the construction of a green hydrogen plant with a capacity of 180,000 tonnes per year.

Jordan’s Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Saleh Al-Kharabsheh inked the memorandum of understanding with Mass Group Holding in Amman on Tuesday, Alghad and other Jordanian newspapers reported on Wednesday.

Under the MoU, Mass Group will conduct a feasibility study for the project before the two sides sign a final agreement, the report said.

“Today we renew our partnership with the private sector with the signing of the eight agreement of its kind in the field of green hydrogen and ammonia production…we aim to expand investments in this sector,” the Minister said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

