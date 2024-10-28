Japan's Otsuka Group has laid the foundation stone for its fifth manufacturing facility in Egypt, located in the 10th of Ramadan City.

Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan Al-Khatib led the groundbreaking ceremony for the factory, which will initially produce Oronamin C drink.

Since entering the Egyptian market in 1977, Otsuka Group has established itself as a significant player in pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, health drinks, and storage solutions.

Ahmed Zaghloul, Chairman of Otsuka Arab Health Nutrients, Otsuka's local subsidiary, outlined the company’s plans to invest $40 million in the first phase of the project, which spans a 95,000-square-metre site.

Construction is scheduled to begin in October 2024, with completion anticipated by September 2025. Production is expected to start in December 2025, followed by local sales and exports in January 2026.

Zaghloul said that the facility is projected to reach an annual production capacity of 100 million units, with a localisation rate of 50 percent, strengthening the role of local production in meeting regional demand.

With this expansion, Otsuka aims to position Egypt as a central hub for operations across the Middle East and North Africa, he noted.

