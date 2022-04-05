OPEC member has launched a project to build industrial zones in various parts of the country as part of post-war plans to diversify its oil-reliant economy, the official Iraqi Alsabbah newspaper reported on Tuesday.

A massive 7.5 square kilometre zone is currently under construction in the Western Alanba Governorate, Iraq’s largest province, the paper said, quoting Raghd Hamza, deputy chairman of the Industrial Zones Authority at the Industry and Minerals Ministry.

Hamza said phase one of the zone in Alanbar, which borders Iran, has been completed and that Phase 2 would be launched soon.

She told the paper that the project is part of plans by the Ministry to build industrial zones in several Governorates to attract foreign industrial capital.

The government has given the green light for industrial zone projects in the Northern Nineveh Governorate as well as Dhi Qar and Basra in the South, she added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)