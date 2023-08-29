Iraq is building a new industrial zone in its largest governorate bordering Saudi Arabia and Jordan as part of post-war plans to set up economic and industrial areas across the country, a news network reported on Tuesday.

The 7.5-million-square-metre zone is located in the Western Alanbar Governorate and is intended to attract industrial capital from Iraq and other countries, the state-owned Iraqi News Agency said, citing a report by the Planning Ministry.

Phase 1 of the project includes the construction of the zone's infrastructure involving power, water, roads, warehouses and other facilities.

The remaining three phases comprise providing services and other facilities to investors, the report said, adding that the project also includes the construction of a water treatment plant with an output capacity of 2,500 cubic metres per hour (m3/h).

Separately, Abdul-Zahra Al-Hindawi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Planning told Zawya Projects that the first phase is more than 82 percent complete.

He clarified that the third phase comprises the construction of a 11-kilometre pipeline to supply water from the Euphrates River to the industrial zone while the fourth phase includes the construction of a 3,600m3/day industrial wastewater treatment unit.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Additional writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

