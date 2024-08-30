Egyptian Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El Khatib has met with the CEO of Saint-Gobain Glass Egypt Ahmed Wafik to review the company’s ongoing and future investments in Egypt, as per a statement.

During the meeting, El Khatib stressed the ministry’s commitment to supporting the company to enhance its investments in Egypt, contributing to fulfilling the domestic market demands and exporting abroad.

He pointed out that the firm’s current investments in Egypt amount to €160 million, while its exports are valued at €56 million annually.

The minister also reviewed the company’s plans to invest €300 million within three years to 2026, including setting up new factories.

For his part, Wafik revealed that his company is currently establishing a flat glass manufacturing factory in Ain Sokhna with investments of €175 million.

He added that the factory is set to be inaugurated in 2026.

