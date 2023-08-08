India and Saudi Arabia have started initial talks on green hydrogen cooperation, according to a local Indian financial daily.

The talks include exploring investment opportunities, technology sharing and joint research & development, informed sources told the Economic Times newspaper.

They added that the talks are part of a broader undersea cable grid connectivity agreement.

India's National Green Hydrogen Mission seeks at least five million metric tonnes of annual production capacity by 2030 using renewable energy.

On the other hand, the newspaper said that Saudi Arabia's clean hydrogen is likely to be based on low carbon emission technologies.

