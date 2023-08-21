India has disclosed new standards for green hydrogen production and included electrolysis and biomass-based methods in its definition.

The standards outline the emission thresholds that must be met for hydrogen produced to be classified as “Green”, the Press Trust of India reported, citing the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s notification.

The government stipulated that carbon emissions should not exceed two kilogrammes of carbon dioxide equivalent for every kilogramme of hydrogen produced.

The notification brings transparency to the green hydrogen producers in India, the report said.

