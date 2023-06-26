Additive manufacturing company Immensa announced on Monday the inauguration of its 1,500-square metre facility in Saudi Arabia as part of its ambitious regional expansion plans.

The $15 million facility in Dammam was inaugurated by Osama bin Abdulaziz Al-Zamil, Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Immensa said in a press statement.

The facility is the first private sector industrial grade additive manufacturing centre in the Kingdom and will produce on-demand high value parts for sectors such as oil & gas, energy, and petrochemicals, the statement said.

In addition, it will service Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain markets.

According to the statement, the new facility houses General Electric Additive 3D printers, including the region’s largest metal laser melting machine.

Ali Abdulaziz Alturki, Chairman of Immensa, said: “Immensa has ambitious expansion plans, which are underpinned by local talent and engineers. We will continue empowering the industrial ecosystem to ensure not only that we are a major player in this field, but also that Saudi Arabia and the wider region lead in local on-demand, advanced manufacturing.”

