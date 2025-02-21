PHOTO
South Korea’s rail manufacturer Hyundai Rotem is close to winning a large contract for the supply of 150 trains to Morocco, a local newspaper reported on Friday.
The contract includes supplying 40 intercity trains, 60 high-speed trains, and 50 regional trains, with a 20-year maintenance commitment, Sabah Akadir said.
Other bidders included the French Alstom, Talgo of Spain, and the Chinese CRCC, it said.
“Hyundai’s bid featured an offer to establish a local factory to transfer technology and boost the railway industry in Morocco,” it added.
According to the report, Alstom maintains its position in the high-speed train sector after being selected to supply Morocco with 18 high-speed trains last year.
Morocco has embarked on a massive project to expand its rail network as it prepares for co-hosting the Football world cup in 2030.
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
