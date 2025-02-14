Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) has annoucned that it has signed an agreement with leading German technology group Allied Heat Exchange AG (A-HEAT) to develop the largest heat exchanger production facility in the GCC.

Spanning 1.2 million sq ft, the built-to-suit facility will be located within DP World’s flagship free zone, Jafza and operated by Güntner, A-HEAT’s flagship brand. With a legacy dating back to 1931 in Munich, Güntner is a global leader in heat transfer technology.

It will serve as a key production and distribution hub, and by localising production, A-HEAT aims to strengthen its supply chain efficiencies, enabling faster, more flexible deliveries across the GCC, India, China, Africa, and Asia.

The key facility with a built-up area of 400,000 sq ft is set to be developed by Jafza. Once operational, it will meet the rising demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions, particularly for data centres that require advanced thermal management to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai in the presence of Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World; Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC; Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer Park & Zones of DP World GCC; Hubert Spegel, Chairman at A-Heat; Dr. Robert Hanea, Board Member; and other senior executives.

The exponential growth of data centres, driven by artificial intelligence and cloud computing, has significantly increased the need for energy-efficient cooling solutions.

Cooling remains one of the largest power-consuming components in IT infrastructure, making high-performance heat exchangers essential for optimising efficiency and reducing energy consumption.

On the startegic deal, Damithan said its collaboration with A-HEAT reflects Jafza’s role in driving innovation and sustainable industrial growth.

"By facilitating the development of specialised manufacturing, we align with the ‘Operation 300bn’ initiative under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 strategy to position the UAE as a preferred location for industrial innovation," he noted.

"Our build-to-suit approach ensures A-HEAT benefits from a facility designed to meet its operational needs. We remain dedicated to delivering customised solutions that drive manufacturing excellence and supply chain efficiencies for our partners," he added.

Hubert Spegel, Executive Board Member at A-Heat, said: "This milestone marks a significant step in our ongoing commitment to the Middle East and global markets. Our collaboration with DP World and Jafza underscores our dedication to providing the most advanced and energy-efficient cooling solutions for industries that depend on optimal thermal management."

"This facility will serve as a key production and distribution hub, reinforcing our position as a leader in the heat exchange industry," he stated.

As part of this expansion, Güntner will manufacture its most advanced heat exchangers, using natural refrigerants such as CO₂ and ammonia for energy-efficient cooling, he added.

