Equinix, a Nasdaq-listed digital infrastructure company, has announced the launch of its third International Business Exchange data centre in Dubai at the cost of over $100 million to support digital opportunities for Dubai and the Middle East.

Once fully built out, $100 million DX3 will provide 1,800 cabinets of capacity across two phases or a total footprint of 12,000 square meters, making it Equinix’s largest data centre in the region, the company said in a statement.

The first phase will be built at an investment of over $60 million.

“DX3 is poised to facilitate connectivity and accelerate digitalisation across the region,” said Kamel Al-Tawil, Managing Director, Equinix MENA.

DX3 is planned to be covered by 100 percent renewable energy and will be located in Dubai Production City.

Equinix has four data centres in Dubai, and Abu Dhabi in the UAE and Muscat in Oman. The company is building a new data centre and subsea landing station in Salalah, Oman

The Middle East & North Africa (MENA) data centre market is estimated at $3.4 billion in 2022 and is slated to reach $10.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 20.4 percent from 2022 to 2028, according to market research firm RationalStat.

