Sinai Manganese Company (SMC), the largest producer of manganese ore in Egypt, is seeking to further develop its industrial production business in partnership with the private sector.

The company is owned 49 percent by Holding Company for Chemical Industries, which comes under the Ministry of Public Enterprise Sector with National Bank of Egypt holding 51 percent.

A press statement issued by the Ministry said a major focus area is maximising the potential of SMC’s kaolin reserves, which stands at 70 million tonnes. Kaolin is used in the manufacture of alum, used in the purification of drinking water, fiberglass, ceramics, white cement and refractories. Moreover, SMC’s kaolin reserves contain 35 percent alumina, which has variety of industrial applications.

The company’s existing industrial products portfolio, the statement noted, includes ferro manganese, silica manganese and calcined gypsum while its mining portfolio includes silica sand, kaolin, gypsum ore, and manganese ore.

The statement said partnership projects on offer include kaolin calcination, development of SMC’s captive seaport of Abu-Zinima and development of industrial complex to add value to SMC’s products.

Projects currently under implementation in partnership with the private sector include a $11 million project to separate iron from manganese ore with local financing of 130 million Egyptian pounds ($4.2 million), and a joint venture owned 35 percent by the private sector to produce manganese ore concentrate.

(1 US Dollar = 30.95 Egyptian Pounds)

