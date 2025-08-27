Egypt - The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) will hold its first promotional roadshow in Türkiye by the end of September to attract new investments in its priority sectors, Chairperson Walid Gamal El-Din announced on Tuesday.

He said the Authority is intensifying efforts to draw investors in line with Egypt’s strategy to deepen local industry, boost exports, and localize supply chains.

Gamal El-Din underlined the integration of SCZONE’s industrial zones with affiliated ports, which he described as central to the Authority’s success in supporting export-oriented industries, particularly textiles. He noted that SCZONE is developing a full value chain in the sector — from raw material production to fabric manufacturing and ready-made garments for major global brands.

He added that the availability of skilled labour, diversified energy sources at competitive costs, and world-class infrastructure further enhance the Zone’s appeal, particularly in the Qantara West area.

The SCZONE chief highlighted that Qantara West Industrial Zone has already secured 34 contracts worth $859.3m, covering 2.18 million sqm and creating more than 48,000 direct jobs. Most of the projects target global markets, leveraging Egypt’s network of Free Trade Agreements and the Zone’s location at the crossroads of three continents.

Gamal El-Din also announced a new agreement with Turkish company Nil Örme San. ve Tic. A.Ş to establish a textiles and garments project in Qantara West. The $35m investment, covering 33,000 sqm, will create around 2,000 direct jobs and is expected to export 90% of its output abroad.

