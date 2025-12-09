Egypt’s ready-made garments sector has seen remarkable growth in exports, reaching $2.8bn in the first 10 months of 2025, a 22% increase from $2.3bn during the same period last year.

The achievement was highlighted in the Apparel Export Council of Egypt’s monthly report, which identified the leading export destinations. The United States topped the list, followed by the European Union, Türkiye, and several Arab countries.

Fadel Marzouk, Chairperson of the Apparel Export Council of Egypt, praised the sector’s performance, noting that Egyptian companies continue to lead the region in garment exports. He emphasized that Egyptian factories account for 63% of the country’s total garment exports, a significant share reflecting both robust growth and the support of key government entities such as the Ministry of Industry, Ministry of Finance, and Ministry of Investment.

Marzouk attributed the sector’s success to ongoing investments in modernization, capacity expansion, and sustainability initiatives over the past two years. He pointed out that Egypt’s garment companies have significantly upgraded production lines and invested in technologies to boost output and quality.

Exports have shown consistent, balanced growth throughout 2025. February saw the sector’s largest spike, with exports increasing by over 30%, while October 2025 continued the positive trend, with a 10% year-on-year increase, totaling $282m compared to $257m in October 2024.

Looking ahead, Marzouk expressed confidence that the sector can achieve $4bn in exports by 2026, aiming for at least a 30% growth. He noted that expanding production and export capacity, particularly in Arab and European markets, as well as strengthening ties with Türkiye and the United States, will be key drivers of this ambitious target.

Among the sector’s top destinations, exports to the United States grew by 10%, reaching $1.08bn. Exports to Türkiye soared by 71% to $321m, and shipments to Saudi Arabia more than doubled, reaching $304m, underscoring the rapid expansion in fast-growing regional markets.

Marzouk also highlighted that exports to Europe totaled $717m, marking a 34% increase. This has prompted the Council to ramp up efforts in the European market, aiming to sustain the growth momentum and further tap into new opportunities.

The Apparel Export Council of Egypt remains optimistic about the future, driven by continued investment, government support, and strong demand from Egypt’s key trading partners.

