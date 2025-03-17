Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly visited 10th of Ramadan City to inspect key developmental and residential projects, beginning with the expansion of Kandil Steel factory. Accompanied by senior ministers, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enhancing services and improving living standards nationwide.

Madbouly emphasized the state’s focus on industrial growth as a key driver of economic expansion. The government’s strategy prioritizes the development of industrial zones, the establishment of new factories, and the localization of production to meet market demands with high-quality, competitive products.

He also underscored the government’s ongoing support for the private sector, fostering a business-friendly environment, encouraging investment, and eliminating barriers through continuous factory inspections.

The Prime Minister commenced his tour in 10th of Ramadan City with a visit to Kandil Steel factory, joined by Vice Prime Minister for Industrial Development, Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir; Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities Sherif El-Sherbiny; and Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib. Upon arrival, Amr Kandil, Chairperson of Kandil Steel, welcomed the delegation, noting that Kandil Steel Group is a leading player in flat steel rolling and galvanizing across the Middle East. The Kandil family holds a majority stake in the company, with Japanese partners MISI and JFE owning a minority share.

Kandil detailed the company’s legacy, highlighting its founding in Egypt in 1865 as the country’s sole producer of large-sized flat steel products. Specializing in cold-rolled, galvanized, and coated steel, the company boasts an annual production capacity of 900,000 tonnes, catering to both local and international markets.

Reham Abou El-Soud, Executive VP for Markets, outlined the company’s core production lines, which include cold rolling, hot-dip galvanizing, and color-coated sheet manufacturing. Kandil Steel supplies critical materials to various sectors, including construction, infrastructure, and home appliances, offering high-quality, cost-effective alternatives to imports.

Regarding the engineering industries sector, Abou El-Soud explained that Kandil Steel serves a broad range of manufacturers, supplying flat steel for products such as storage systems, fire protection systems, and irrigation systems. Additionally, the company provides cold-rolled steel to automotive assembly companies for buses, pickup trucks, and spare parts, including fuel and oil filters, cooling pipes, and brake systems.

She further highlighted that exports constitute 50% of total production. As of January 2025, the company’s workforce has expanded to 1,400 employees, following factory upgrades and increased production. Investments have reached $25m, with rolling, galvanizing, and color-coating production lines modernized, and total sales reaching EGP 25bn in 2024.

Ahmed Mokhtar, CEO of Strategic Projects, presented an overview of the company’s investment in production line development and its new factory expansion. He explained that the factory’s upgrade and renewal plan, initiated in 2021, aims to boost production capacity from 600,000 to 900,000 tonnes per year in two phases. This expansion is designed to meet local demand, localize industry, and reduce reliance on imports, thereby alleviating pressure on foreign currency reserves.

Following the inauguration of Kandil Steel’s expansion, Prime Minister Madbouly proceeded to inspect the industrial wastewater treatment plant in 10th of Ramadan City to review progress on the project.

During transit, he assessed ongoing road development and infrastructure upgrades in the city’s heavy industrial zone. These works include the rehabilitation of water, sewage, and road networks in Industrial Zone A1 and the renewal of roadways. Additionally, emergency solutions are being implemented to backfill random ponds in the area, involving the filling of two water inlets and the construction of an emergency basin for Pumping Station (4) with 600mm and 700mm pipelines to handle excess discharge from the 1200mm industrial wastewater pipeline.

Upon arrival at the wastewater treatment plant, the Prime Minister received a comprehensive briefing from Alaa Abdallah Mostafa, Head of the 10th of Ramadan City Authority, on the project’s development. Mostafa detailed that the new treatment plant is designed with a civil capacity of 130,000 cubic meters per day and an electromechanical capacity of 65,000 cubic meters per day. The project also includes a new screening building and two 1400mm discharge pipelines.

He further elaborated on the plant’s components, which include anaerobic ponds, a preliminary treated water pumping station, an aeration basin distribution chamber, aeration tanks, sedimentation basins with pumps and a pump well, a chlorine mixing basin, chlorination equipment, sludge thickening tanks with dedicated pumps, sludge drying beds, a sludge storage area, an air blower building, electrical and control buildings, an administration and laboratory building, a workshop and storage facility, and a general site drainage pump well.

At the conclusion of his visit, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of accelerating the project’s completion while maintaining the highest quality standards and adhering to the established timelines.