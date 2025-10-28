Egypt’s transportation sector lies at the core of the nation’s ambitious vision to become a global trade and logistics hub. With a strategic position bridging Europe, Asia, and Africa and anchored by the Suez Canal, Egypt is investing heavily in modernizing its roads, railways, ports, and airports to enhance integration with global supply chains.

Over the past decade, large-scale infrastructure projects - from new highways and metro systems to high-speed rail and port expansions - have reshaped the sector. Alongside these investments, the government has introduced regulatory reforms and new public–private partnership (PPP) frameworks to create more opportunities for both foreign and private investors.

Sustainability and digital transformation are also at the heart of this agenda. Initiatives like the ‘Green Canal’ by 2030, electrified rail and metro projects, and integrated digital trade and customs platforms underscore Egypt’s commitment to efficiency and environmental responsibility.

Combined, these efforts and initiatives position Egypt as a competitive, future-ready, enabled global logistics hub. For investors, the sector presents a wide range of opportunities - from port concessions and logistics parks to green energy and digital platforms - supported by a strong policy framework and rising international participation.

