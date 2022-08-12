ArabFinance: Heliopolis for Chemical Industries signed a protocol with German chemicals manufacturer Bodo Möller for cooperation in the production and marketing of epoxy insulators and specialized paints, according to an official statement on August 11th.

Chairman of Bodo Möller Frank Haug said that, under the protocol, his company will transfer technical knowledge to Heliopolis for Chemical Industries.

Among the German company’s obligations under the protocol is providing the Egyptian partner’s staff with training.

Established in 1972, Bodo Möller specializes in the application of special chemical products and technical distribution of formulated epoxy systems, as well as all existing adhesive solutions for many industries.