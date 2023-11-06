The Egyptian Company for Self-Maintenance for Roads and Airport (ECSM), a public sector company under the Ministry of Transport, announced on Monday the launch of its 500 million Egyptian pound ($16 million) concrete ties manufacturing factory for the country’s high-speed electric train network.

The factory, spread over an area of 40,000 square metres in the Nile Corniche Al Maasara area, has a production capacity of about 550,000 ties per annum, ECSM said in a press statement.

It said the factory will use locally sourced raw materials to produce the high-speed rail ties and thus conserve Egypt’s foreign exchange reserves.

(1 US dollar = 30.91 Egyptian pounds)

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

