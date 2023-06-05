Arab Finance: Egyptian Armament Authority, on behalf of the strategic warehouses company, has signed a contract with the Orascom Weitz consortium to design, establish, and operate six central self-financed strategic warehouses for pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, according to a statement on June 4th.

The new warehouses will be distributed over six governorates, namely Cairo, Alexandria, Dakahlia, Qena, Minya, and Ismailia.

The deal aims to ensure equitable distribution of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment all over the country.

The project also aims to build an integrated logistics system, from receiving the products to distributing them to hospitals and healthcare centers via an integrated network of warehouses, Chairman of The Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply, and the Management of Medical Technology (UPA) Bahaa El-Din Zidan said.

The project will be established on a total area of 96 feddans with a storage capacity of 190,000 pallets, which could reach 340,000 pallets later on, he added.

Zidan noted that over 30,000 types of products can be circulated across the warehouses.

The project’s daily capacity is estimated at 700 pallets, with the ability to reach 80,000 pallets in six weeks, he said.

