Egypt is offering over 1,100 land plots with a total area of around six million square metres (sqm) to investors seeking to set up industrial projects

The Arab country is providing incentives including quick processing of applications to lure in investors needed for its plan to expand the manufacturing sector and slash imports.

The industry ministry said the land plots offered to investors are based in 16 provinces with an area ranging between 190 and 500,000 sqm each.

“These plots are available to investors from 29 October and bidding closes on 6 November …results will be announced on 24 November,” the ministry said in a statement published on the cabinet’s website.

Industrial projects targeted in these lands cover foodstuffs, textiles, building materials and engineering, chemical and pharmaceutical industries, the statement said.

“The ministry will study all applications and take decisions on them just after the end of the deadline according to accurate technical and financial standards to guarantee that these plots are given only to serious investors,” it added.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

