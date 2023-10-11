Arab Finance: Egypt is looking forward to establishing a factory for manufacturing electric buses and trucks in Borg El-Arab, Alexandria, in cooperation with Belarussian companies, a statement by the Ministry of Trade showed on October 10th.

This has been discussed during a meeting between Minister of Transport Kamel Al-Wazir and the Belarusian Ambassador to Cairo Sergei Terentiev to discuss potential cooperation in several transport fields.

During the meeting, they probed collaboration between Belarus, the Holding Company for Maritime and Land Transport, and the Holding Company for Roads, Bridges, and Land Transportation Projects to revamp both companies’ workshops.

This includes providing the two firms with the latest equipment, maintaining, and scaling up the efficiency of their truck fleets, and converting their workshops into maintenance centers.

El-Wazir said that his ministry has been taking all the necessary measures to implement the presidential directives on the localization of the bus industry in Egypt.

Furthermore, both parties discussed the possibility of establishing a center for grain production at an Egyptian port to meet the local market’s needs and export to Africa.

