Dubai-based global logistics company DP World said on Tuesday that it has signed a lease and collaboration agreement with UAE-based food producer IFFCO, for an edible oil packing plant in the Berbera Economic Zone (BEZ) in Somaliland.

IFFCO’s subsidiary, IFFCO Somaliland signed a 25-year lease with BEZ to develop a 300,000-square-foot packing facility, with future expansion plans covering another 300,000 square feet, according to a DP World press statement.

