ABU DHABI - Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group today announced that China Southern Glass (CSG), a global leader in energy-saving glass and advanced materials, will establish its first overseas intelligent manufacturing facility in the UAE.

The project represents an investment of AED300 million by CSG in ICAD 1, Musaffah, and will create 400 specialised and technical jobs, supporting the emirate’s ambition to drive industrial growth and economic diversification.

Located on a 95,000 square metre plot within ICAD 1, the facility will serve as CSG’s regional headquarters for the manufacture of high-performance energy-saving glass. Once operational, it will produce over 5 million square metres of coated, laminated, and insulating glass annually, supplying construction and infrastructure projects across the UAE, the wider Gulf, Europe, Africa, and the United States.

Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO, Economic Cities & Free Zones, AD Ports Group, said, “This investment by CSG is a strong vote of confidence in Abu Dhabi’s industrial strategy and KEZAD Group’s role as a hub for advanced manufacturing. By creating hundreds of jobs and localising the production of high-quality glass products, the project will strengthen Abu Dhabi’s industrial base, reduce reliance on imports, and open new opportunities across the value chain.

Leading sustainable international and regional businesses are choosing KEZAD to expand their presence in the Middle East, Africa and Asia region. CSG’s operations in Abu Dhabi will advance energy-efficient glass manufacturing, supporting the construction industry needs in the region, in alignment with the UAE’s green building and clean energy agenda.”

Wenxin Wang, Vice President & CFO, CSG Group, said, “Abu Dhabi offers the ideal platform for CSG’s first manufacturing venture in the Middle East. Through KEZAD Group, we gain access to world-class infrastructure, advanced logistics, and proximity to key regional and global markets.

With world-leading products and technologies, CSG’s energy-saving glass has already been widely applied in some of the most iconic landmarks worldwide. Our new factory will be equipped with fully intelligent, digitalised production lines and world-leading coating technologies, representing the forefront of the global glass manufacturing industry. Our new facility will not only deliver premium energy-saving glass for the UAE and Gulf but also contribute to the long-term development of the local industrial economy.”

The Abu Dhabi plant will feature automated and intelligent production lines using world-leading coating technology. The new facility is expected to begin operations in late 2026, supplying UAE developers with reliable, locally manufactured glass and reducing the region’s dependence on imports.