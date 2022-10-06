Iraq has awarded a $22-million contract to a Canadian company involving providing security services for its Baghdad International Airport, newspapers said on Thursday.

Biznis Intel replaced the UK’s G4s Company, which had provided security services to Baghdad Airport under a five-year contract, they said.

The contract for G4s was worth $22.5 million a year and it was extended annually at the request of the Iraqi government, the report said.

“Biznis Intel was awarded a contract for one year in August to ensure the security of Baghdad Airport…the contract has a value of $22 million,” Aliqtisad News said.

It said the deal, which can be renewed, involves providing security to the airport buildings, workers, equipment and vehicles besides regular security inspection.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)