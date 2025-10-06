Egypt - Walid Gamal El-Din, Chairperson of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), attended the signing ceremony today for BMEC Imaging’s major investment in the medical device sector.

The project, valued at EGP 214.6m ($4.5m), will establish an advanced medical manufacturing and remanufacturing facility within the Main Development Company (MDC) industrial zone, part of SCZONE in Ain Sokhna.

The facility will produce cutting-edge medical devices, including X-ray tubes and systems, dialysis machines, and will specialize in the remanufacturing of high-tech medical equipment such as Cathlabs, PET CT, MRI machines, LINAC systems, and CT scanners.

The project, which will unfold in stages, is expected to generate hundreds of direct and indirect job opportunities for engineers, technicians, and medical technology specialists, contributing to the local workforce and the wider healthcare sector.

The agreement was officially signed by Walid Youssef, Managing Director of MDC, and Mohamed Salah, Chairperson of BMEC Imaging Egypt, with key executives from both the SCZONE and BMEC Imaging in attendance.

Gamal El-Din emphasized that this project is a significant step in SCZONE’s efforts to localize medical manufacturing within Egypt. He pointed out that attracting high-value industrial investments is central to enhancing local value addition and bolstering the competitiveness of Egyptian-made products in the global market.

“The SCZONE’s world-class infrastructure, strategic location, and seamless integration of industrial zones with ports make it an ideal destination for international investments in the medical technology sector,” said Gamal El-Din. He further noted that the healthcare technology industry is a key pillar of Egypt’s economic strategy, aiming to reduce reliance on imports, satisfy domestic demand, and expand export capabilities to regional markets across Africa and the Middle East.

Mohamed Salah, Chairperson of BMEC Imaging Egypt, expressed the company’s strong commitment to Egypt’s industrial vision, emphasizing that the new facility will serve as a regional hub for medical manufacturing, remanufacturing, and technological innovation. “This project is not only about local production but also about technology transfer and skills development. It will ensure that advanced medical technologies are accessible to both Egyptian and global markets,” he explained.

Founded in India, BMEC Imaging is a global leader in the manufacturing, maintenance, and remanufacturing of medical devices. With operations in Dubai, Nigeria, Nepal, and Egypt, and a growing presence across Africa and the Middle East, the company is expanding its footprint in Egypt as part of a broader strategy to position the country as a regional leader in medical manufacturing. The project is aligned with the SCZONE’s commitment to industrial sustainability, advanced engineering, and the reduction of electronic waste through innovative remanufacturing practices.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

