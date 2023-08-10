Bahrain-listed Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) expects to accelerate the feasibility study for its Line 7 project.



“We remain optimistic to stay on course as we progress with Line 7’s Feasibility Study”, Chairman Shaikh Daij Bin Salman Bin Daij Al Khalifa said in the company’s second quarter 2023 financial report.

In December 2022, the company selected Bechtel, a US-based engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, to conduct the feasibility study for its Line 7 project.

The study, anticipated to be completed by September 2023, will provide a comprehensive evaluation of all factors to determine the viability of the Line 7 Project.



Line 7 is expected to have a similar production capacity, as Line 6 expansion project of 540,000 metric tonnes per annum.



(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

