Arabian Mills for Food Products Co’s board has approved three new projects in Riyadh and one in Hail at an estimated cost of 461 million Saudi riyals ($122.92 million).



The initiatives will boost production and enhance operational capabilities, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Wednesday.



Work on the SAR 347 million flour mill, the SAR 57 million feed mill, and the SAR 43 million warehouse in Riyadh is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026, with an anticipatory completion by the first quarter of 2028.



The daily flour production capacity at the Riyadh plant will increase by 800 tonnes to 3,870 tonnes, while the daily feed production capacity will rise by 400 tonnes to 700 tonnes.



Meanwhile, the capacity at the Hail plant will expand by 150 tonnes to 750 tonnes. Work is scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of 2025, with completion likely in the fourth quarter of 2026.



The projects will be financed from the company’s internal cash and Shariah-compliant banking facilities, but a contractor has yet to be appointed, the statement said.



Arabian Mills for Food Products Company logged net profits amounting to SAR 213.63 million in 2024, up 6.67 percent year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 200.27 million, it announced in March 2025.



In October 2024, the company had listed its shares on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange following the successful completion of its initial public offering (IPO).

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Sona Nambiar)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.