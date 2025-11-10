Egypt - Arabia Developments has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with ElSewedy Industrial Development, a subsidiary of Elsewedy Electric Group, to develop and manage a fully integrated industrial zone in New 6th of October City, spanning over 2 million square metres.

The initiative aligns with the government’s strategy to localize industry and enhance domestic content by establishing advanced industrial zones equipped with smart infrastructure and integrated work environments, designed to attract investors and strengthen Egypt’s industrial competitiveness regionally and globally.

The signing ceremony was attended by Tarek Shoukry, Non-Executive Chairperson of Arabia Developments, and Ahmed El-Sewedy, CEO and Managing Director of El-Sewedy Electric.

Under the agreement, ElSewedy Industrial Development will oversee the full development and management of the industrial zone, including infrastructure, facilities, and industrial land planning, transforming the area into a fully integrated hub ready to host investors across diverse industrial sectors.

Tarek Shoukry described the partnership as “a key milestone in Arabia Developments’ vision, placing support for local industry and national economic growth at the centre of our strategy. ElSewedy Industrial Development brings specialised expertise in managing industrial zones, ensuring the project meets world-class and sustainable standards.”

Ahmed El-Sewedy added: “This agreement exemplifies private-sector integration to drive industrial development. Through this partnership, we aim to create an attractive investment environment that enhances production efficiency and accelerates business cycles for industrial investors, offering integrated services from design and planning to development and operational management.”

He noted that the project builds on ElSewedy’s ongoing efforts to establish integrated industrial cities across multiple governorates, including 10th of Ramadan, 6th of October, Sokhna, and Sadat, contributing to higher local manufacturing rates and generating both direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Rabab Mostafa Abdel-Warith, Deputy Chairperson of Arabia Developments and CEO of Place Makers for Urban Development, highlighted that the collaboration will create significant added value for the industrial sector and reinforce Egypt’s position as a comprehensive industrial hub.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

