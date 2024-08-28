UAE-based Apex Engineering Industries is set to construct a 90 million UAE dirhams ($24.50 million) engineering research and development (R&D) and manufacturing facility in the KEZAD economic zone in Abu Dhabi.

The 40,000 sqm plant, located in KEZAD Area A – Al Ma'mourah, will serve the oil and gas, defence and locomotive industries, Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD Group), the operator of integrated and purpose-built economic zones, said in a statement.

The facility will be developed on a 50-year lease from KEZAD.

Apex Engineering already has a plant and equipment installed for a unique material treatment process that enhances the lifecycle of metal wear parts such as cutting tools, brake discs and gears, said Partner Nooruddin F. Daud.

The timeline for construction and contractor details for the new facility were not disclosed.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.