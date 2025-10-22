Egypt - As one of Egypt’s key industrial institutions, the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) has achieved a new milestone by successfully overhauling and repairing turbines of nitrogen fertilizer plants for the first time in Egypt.

The achievement reflects AOI’s growing capacity to localize advanced industrial maintenance and enhance self-reliance across strategic production sectors.

AOI Chairperson Mokhtar Abdel Latif emphasized the organization’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with all ministries and public and private entities, describing it as the optimal path toward achieving comprehensive and sustainable development.

Abdel Latif explained that AOI’s Engine Factory carried out a complete overhaul of a high-speed steam turbine, which included precise measurements, chemical analysis, and non-destructive testing using state-of-the-art, high-accuracy equipment.

The factory also secured the required materials and spare parts in record time, ensuring the swift completion of the overhaul and the restoration of full operational efficiency. The team additionally manufactured the fixtures and gauges needed for turning, grinding, and dimensional control of turbine components, all in line with engineering specifications and international quality standards.

Key repair procedures included advanced chemical cleaning using steam and dry ice technologies, along with precision machining and grinding operations performed with highly specialized equipment.

Abdel Latif noted that in the past, such vital and sensitive components were typically sent abroad for maintenance and repair, a process that could take up to a full year before the turbines were reinstalled in Egypt’s nitrogen fertilizer plants.

This time, he said, the overhaul was completed entirely domestically within just 25 days of continuous work, thanks to the combined capabilities of AOI’s Engine, Aircraft, and Electronics Factories. The operation was executed with exceptional technical proficiency and precision, marking a first-of-its-kind achievement in Egypt.

The AOI chairperson affirmed that this milestone underscores the advanced human, technological, and technical capacities of the organization and its ability to manage complex industrial repairs in record time. The accomplishment, he said, contributes directly to the state’s efforts to deepen local manufacturing and reduce reliance on foreign services.

Abdel Latif concluded that AOI is committed to meeting the needs of Egyptian industries and partner nations by providing domestic manufacturing, repair, and maintenance services for vital production equipment. He stressed that preserving and modernizing investment machinery is essential to safeguarding Egypt’s industrial assets and long-term development goals.

