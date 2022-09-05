Americana Group, one of the largest food companies and restaurant chain operators in the Middle East and North Africa, plans to invest $26 million in new production lines in Egypt, General Authority for Free Zones and Investment (GAFI) said in a press statement.

The investment aims to increase the group's presence in Egypt’s food industry sector along with targeting of new markets for exports, the statement said, quoting GAFI Chairman Mohamed Abdel Wahab

The statement said the GAFI chief met a high-level delegation from the Kuwait-based Group to discuss investment opportunities and the best investment system for implementing food processing projects in Egypt.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

