Algerian National Railway Transport Company (SNTF), through the Directorate of Equipment and Traction, has announced an international tender for the supply of passenger transport rolling stock.

The tender scope covers 6 self-propelled train sets, each with 6 standard gauge (1,435 mm) electric carriages, operating at 25 kV-50 Hz, for passenger transport as well as spare parts.

Bidders must be able to demonstrate that their average turnover from the last three financial statements is greater than or equal to 20 percent of the bid value.

Bid submission deadline has been set at 90 days from the date of tender publication on 7 November 2024.

