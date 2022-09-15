Aluminium Bahrain, one of the world' leading aluminium smelters, remains committed to the kingdom’s ‘Net Zero’ objectives, said its CEO Ali Al Baqali at a key industry event in Spain.

Al Baqali was speaking at the ‘International Aluminium 2022’ by Fastmarkets is being held at the InterContinental Barcelona.

Taking part in the Executive Panel Discussion today (September 14) along with other global industry leaders, Al Baqali highlighted the various initiatives under Alba’s ESG Roadmap to support Bahrain’s objectives to reach Net Zero Emissions by 2060 which include the addition of Block 4 to Power Station 5 that will contribute to reduce the company’s overall GHG emissions.

At plus-1.561 million metric tonnes per annum (2021), Alba is one of the world’s largest aluminium smelters with more than 50 years of excellence in operations, safety, environment and socio-economic development.

A blue-chip asset of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Alba completed five decades of commercial operations in May 2021.

The company marked its Golden Jubilee by breaking all its previous records in Safety and topped 30 million Safe working-hours without Lost Time Injury (LTI) on 01 September 2022 for the first-time in its history.

The Executive Panel later discussed major industry issues such as the shifting market dynamics, regional outlooks for the industry, as well as strategic considerations of investment in a low-carbon world.

The Alba delegation, headed by Al Baqali, comprises Chief Supply Officer Waleed Tamimi, Director Marketing Boris Santosi as well as officials from Alba’s sales office in Zurich, Switzerland.

