Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has awarded contracts worth 720 million UAE dirhams ($196 million) to 11 companies for the production of various goods within the UAE as part of its In-Country Value (ICV) program, the company announced at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC).

The contracts are aimed at bolstering UAE’s industrial base by promoting domestic manufacturing and reducing dependence on imports. Alongside the contract awards, ADNOC’s partners inaugurated 8 new manufacturing facilities during ADIPEC, bringing the total number of facilities established under the ICV programme to 16 this year and 33 since the start of Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) initiative.

Since its inception in 2018, ADNOC’s ICV programme has reinjected AED187 billion ($51 billion) into the UAE’s economy and reduced reliance on imports by establishing local manufacturing capabilities. The company is aiming to drive an additional AED178 billion back into the UAE’s economy by 2028.

The manufacturing contracts awarded are as follows:

· Corrosion Technology Services Middle East LLC for cathodic protection for well casing

· Bin Sari Specialised Technologies for cathodic protection for well casing

· Aquachemie Chemicals Trading LLC (AquaChemie Global Chemicals)

· Al Ghaith Industries LLC for Caustic Soda

· Al Ghaith Industries LLC for Ready Mixed Brine

· Emirates National Chemicals Company (EMOCHEM) for demulsifier

· Geebee Garments (FZE) for jackets

· Imperial Garments Industry for jackets and coveralls

· National Factory for Safety and Security Products for safety shoes

· LIWA Petroleum - Industrial Supplies (Wyom Protective Equipment Manufacturing - LLC) for jackets, coveralls and raincoat

· Al Masaood Oil Industry Supplies & Services Company (SAFETIX) for safety helmets

· Ali & Sons Oilfield Supplies & Services Co. (Honeywell)

The manufacturing facilities inaugurated in 2024 are as follows:

· Baker Hughes: valves, wellhead, charismatic tree and surface pressure control tools

· Schneider Electric: MV switchgear, LV switchboard and energy automation

· NOV Equipment Manufacturing: shale shakers & solid control equipment assembly

· Remotive UAE: overhaul on pumps, gearboxes, blowers, and fans manufacturing

· Al Jazeera Factory for Safety Supplies: workwear manufacturing

· Quality International Co. Ltd. (F.Z.C.): process & pipe rack modules

· Tenaris Etihad Tubulars: seamless pipes (threading)

· ADOS + Sparrows: offshore cranes – tensioners

· MT Group: valves and control valves

· United Clad (Petrona Gulf): cladded pipes

· Hilong Petroleum Pipe Company LLC: internal coating plant

· AIMS Oil Gas Equipment Manufacturing LLC: analyser, process equipment and chemical

· Specialist services holding: fabrication facilities for modules

· Global Engg Solutions FZCO (Bliss Anand): safety relief valve, plug valve and axial check valve

· Xellerix Industries L.L.C. (Rockford) – PCBA Engineering Design & Production

· Fabtech Engineering LLC: columns, reactors, heat exchangers, skids, and modules

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

