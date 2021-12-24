ArabFinance: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi inaugurated the Gasoline Production Complex at the Assiut Oil Refining Company in the governorate of Assiut, in addition to a number of other developmental projects in Upper Egypt, a presidential statement said.

the Assiut Gasoline Production Complex is one of the states strategic projects which come within the framework of development plans in Upper Egypt.

The project is the largest petroleum complex in Upper Egypt and aims to secure gasoline supplies for Upper Egypts governorates and save the cost of transporting them from the existing refineries in Cairo, Alexandria, and Suez to various regions of Upper Egypt.

The newly inaugurated complex seeks to produce 800,000 tonnes of gasoline annually to contribute to covering the needs of Upper Egypt's governorates.

It is worth noting that the geographical petroleum area in Assiut extends over 1,040 feddans and includes six companies, a refinery, and a refining complex that represents 12% of the refining capacities in Egypt