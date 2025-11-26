DUBAI: From liveable, connected cities to the world’s first block-laying robot that delivers 10-fold productivity and a record-sized water storage tank, the second day of Big 5 Global at Dubai World Trade Centre focused on smart, sustainable solutions to global construction and development opportunities. With more than 20 halls packed out with visiting delegates and exhibitors, attendees heard how government and industry alignment is essential when it comes to accelerating the delivery of cities optimized for the future.

Within Big 5 Global, the first day of the integrated LiveableCitiesX Summit opened with a session featuring Dr Saif Al Nasri, the Acting Undersecretary at the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT). Through a combination of top-down urban planning, community engagement, and real-time feedback, Abu Dhabi has climbed from #10 in the IMD Smart City Index, an annual global ranking issued by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), to #5 in the space of just 12 months. And as it eyes the #1 spot in the future, Al Nasri explained key initiatives helping the city’s cause include dynamic urban planning, extensive use of technology and AI to anticipate resident needs and the creation of more than 200 community parks designed to generate connectivity, active lifestyles and inclusivity across all ages.

Eng Abdulla Mohamed Al Blooshi, Acting Director General of the Urban Planning & Permits Centre at DMT, said events such as the Summit serve to highlight the benefits cities reap when all stakeholders pull in the same direction. “Events such as Big 5 Global demonstrate that when government and industry align on consistent regulation, smarter infrastructure planning and measurable project performance, we accelerate the delivery of liveable, sustainable cities,” he said. “That's the approach driving Abu Dhabi's urban transformation.”

LiveableCitiesX Summit featured a discussion about the importance of time and how to maximize it in the modern world. Nada Taryam, the CEO of BEEAH Real Estate, joined Eng Nasser bin Salem Al Wadai, General Manager for Projects at the Riyadh Region Municipality, and Dr Nadine Bitar Chahine, Vice-President, International Federation of Landscape Architects, among others.

On the subject of sustainability, Taryam highlighted that the Sharjah-based BEEAH, which started as a waste management company, operates 50 recycling facilities and any material that cannot be recycled goes to a waste energy plant that produces power and connects almost 100,000 homes.

“Our participation at Big 5 Global underscores our commitment to advancing integrated, low-impact and human-centred cities,” said Taryam. “As new environmental solutions enter the market at scale, our focus is on practical applications that enable cleaner operations, stronger resilience, smarter urban growth and city experiences designed around people’s wellbeing.”

On the opening day of Big 5 FutureTech Summit, the convergence of AI, data and robotics to transform the future of the construction and smart build industry came under the microscope. The opening session, entitled Building the Future: Dubai’s Construction Sector and Regulatory Excellence, featuring Eng Naser Al Shaibani, Structural Control Section Manager – Building Activities Control Department at Dubai Municipality, highlighted how Dubai Municipality is driving the emirate’s transformation into one of the world’s most advanced and future-ready construction ecosystems.

Following the session, Charlie Sheridan, Chief Data and AI Officer at Nemetschek Group, told delegates how the new generation of AI-powered tools are superpowering creativity and productivity, as well as uniting data, insights and workflows across the design-to-build lifecycle.

Rounding out the afternoon, Ask an Innovator: Smarter Spending Under Pressure heard from Douglas Zuzic, Chief Digital Officer at Innovo Group. Zuzic highlighted how innovation is increasingly driven by client expectations, evolving regulations and the need to enhance efficiency across major real estate and infrastructure projects.

A number of new-to-market product launches continued on day two, with Buildroid AI, the US-based AI robotics startup, announcing the launch of its first block-laying robot. Recently securing $2 million in pre-seed funding, Buildroid's multi-robot approach delivers productivity gains of up to 10x and cost savings of up to 4x compared to manual labour.

Meanwhile, dss+, a global leader in operations management consulting, announced the launch of its Next-Generation Safety Excellence Programme for Construction. The announcement coincided with Ehsan Akhavan, dss+ Managing Director Middle East & Africa, presenting From Boardroom to Frontline: Human Performance as the Foundation for Construction Excellence, a session designed to uncover how leaders can protect their people and assets while transforming capabilities to sustain world-class construction performance. The initiative sets a new standard for safety, operational discipline, and construction excellence across the region.

“The Middle East is delivering some of the world’s most ambitious megaprojects, and that demands consistent safety, operational discipline, and strong governance,” said Akhavan. “Our programme transforms safety into a strategic advantage. It empowers teams to shift mindsets, embed a culture of excellence, and build capabilities at every level; protecting people and assets and enabling organisations to deliver projects that shape the future of construction.”

Lastly, Al Bassam was officially recognized in August for creating the largest plastic water tank in the world. Presented today at Big 5 Global by the Guinness World Records, Al Bassam used advanced blow mould technology and high-density, recyclable materials to create the first-of-its-kind, 21,007-litre capacity tank. Beyond its record-breaking size, the tank reflects a commitment to sustainability, meets government standards, and offers a durable, reusable solution for water storage.

“Today saw the launch of the second edition of our LiveableCitiesX Summit, which spurred a host of fascinating conversations around the need for government and industry to strengthen collaboration to accelerate delivery of sustainable, smart city projects,” said Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President, dmg events. “Outside of welcoming global thought leaders, Big 5 Global has also seen another day of exciting product launches and announcements that will most certainly increase industry tech adoption, helping streamline future project delivery and safety.”