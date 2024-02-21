Saudi-based Soudah Development, a Public Investment Fund (PIF)-owned real estate development company, awarded the Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services contract for the development of luxury mountain destination Soudah Peaks to UAs-based engineering and project services firm Parsons.

Soudah Peaks, located in the Aseer region in southwest Saudi Arabia, will be developed 3,015 metres above sea level on Saudi Arabia’s highest peak, and is geared towards nature, wellness, adventure, sports, culture and heritage.

Parsons’ scope includes all project management and site supervision services for the development of Soudah Peaks which is home to six development zones: Tahlal, Sahab, Sabrah, Jareen, Rijal, and Red Rock, according to a joint press statement.

Saleh Aloraini, Chief Executive Officer of Soudah Development, commented: “The detailed design of the Soudah Peaks masterplan outlines our total commitment and dedication to upholding a sustainable environmental framework, offering high-end hospitality services, and developing ultra luxury facilities and assets to provide Soudah Peaks’ visitors with an unparalleled living experience.”

‘‘We’re thrilled to be working on yet another one of the key projects under the Saudi leadership’s national transformation blueprint, Vision 2030,’’ said Pierre Santoni, President, Infrastructure EMEA at Parsons. ‘’Working on a project of this nature, which will preserve and enhance the surrounding area and prioritises environmental integrity, directly aligns with Parsons’ core values, and allows us to bring our expertise in managing projects with the utmost precision to another important project in the Kingdom.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.