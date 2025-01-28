Dubai-listed Union Properties has generated more than 1.3 billion UAE dirhams ($353.93 million) from the sale of plots since its 5-year turnaround strategy was announced in April 2023.

“Thanks to our turnaround strategy, our performance has significantly improved over the years, as a result of which we have been able to bring down our debts,” said Amer Khansaheb, CEO of Union Properties.

In October 2024, the developer reported a net profit of AED 53 million in the third quarter of 2024. Revenues from contractual agreements climbed by 7 percent to AED 389 million from AED 364 million in the third quarter of 2023.

The company plans to launch projects worth AED 6 billion in the next 18 months, the CEO had said.

In December 2024, Union Properties broke ground for an AED 2 billion mixed-use development in the Motor City community.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.