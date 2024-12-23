Union Properties broke ground for its AED 2 billion project in Dubai’s Motor City community, according to a press release.

The Takaya project marks a crucial turning point in the evolution of the company’s ambitious portfolio.

The mixed-use development spans 436,175 square feet of land, featuring three residential towers with 788 housing units, including studios, 1, 2, 3 BRs, in addition to penthouses, townhouses, and villas.

With this launch, Union Properties seeks to promote the development of a project that promises to support the UAE's growing real estate industry.

The project aligns with the company’s strategy to redefine urban living, while contributing to Dubai's long-term vision for sustainable growth and investment appeal.

Last October, Union Properties unveiled the project in addition to further development schemes set to be launched at an aggregated value of AED 6 billion.

