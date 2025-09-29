Reportage Egypt, the subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based private developer Reportage Properties, has launched its second project in the country, the 4 billion Egyptian pounds ($83 million) The Spine in Mostakbal City, its CEO said.

Eslam Hammam told Zawya Projects that Spine’s 15-acre residential development is adjacent to Montenapoleone, the company’s first project in Egypt.

Deliveries of the residential units are scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2029.

Eslam Hammam, CEO, Reportage Egypt

The Spine also includes a separate 14-acre commercial area with offices, clinics, and retail units, which will be launched at a later date, he added.

Hammam said the first phase of Montenapoleone would start deliveries in December 2025 and complete by mid-2026, with the second and third phases scheduled for 2027 and 2028 respectively.

He added that Reportage plans to launch a 70-acre coastal project in Ras El Hekma on Egypt’s North Coast by the end of 2025.

