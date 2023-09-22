Arab Finance: The UAE-based real estate developer Diamond Developers is planning to inject EGP 3 billion to develop new projects in the Egyptian market in the near future, CEO Abdul Rahman Ajami told Asharq Business on September 20th.

In 2021, the company was targeting investment worth EGP 15 billion in Egypt, EGP 12 billion of which were invested in East Cairo, he added.

Moreover, Ajami noted that Diamond is eyeing investment opportunities in West Cairo and North Coast.

