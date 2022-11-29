UAE’s real estate developer MAG has launched Keturah Reserve, a 3 billion UAE dirhams ($816.78 million) luxury residential development in Meydan, the company said in a press statement.



The project is the first residential development in the Middle East to engage the “Bio Living” concept that incorporates nature into the built environment to improve its occupants’ physical, mental and emotional health.



Keturah Reserve is planned to be completed by the second quarter of 2025, the statement said.



At the heart of the project lies The Park, a landscaped space across 300,000 square feet shaded by thousand-year-old olive trees sourced globally.



Keturah Reserve, part of the new luxury real estate and hospitality brand Keturah, is designed by architect Charlie Wu, the statement said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)